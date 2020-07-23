All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:03 AM

4634 Fairy Tale Circle

4634 Fairy Tale Circle · (407) 792-6778
Location

4634 Fairy Tale Circle, Osceola County, FL 34746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family home in the gated community of Storey Lake. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, over 2600 SQFT with a Master Bedroom on the first level. The family room overlooks the spacious fenced back yard and can be accessed through the dining room. The master bathroom offers a walk-in shower, and double sinks. Walt Disney World is located just 5 miles West, Lake Buena Vista and Disney Springs are just 3 miles North, the Loop is just 2.5 miles East and the Orlando International Airport is just 15 miles away. PUBLIX supermarket is right across the street, close to shopping, restaurants and main road accesses, this home is perfect for families who want to live in a quiet yet perfectly located community
If you need further information you can call us at 407 792 6778 or by email at support@bullflorida.com https://bullpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4634 Fairy Tale Circle have any available units?
4634 Fairy Tale Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
Is 4634 Fairy Tale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4634 Fairy Tale Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4634 Fairy Tale Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4634 Fairy Tale Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 4634 Fairy Tale Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4634 Fairy Tale Circle offers parking.
Does 4634 Fairy Tale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4634 Fairy Tale Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4634 Fairy Tale Circle have a pool?
No, 4634 Fairy Tale Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4634 Fairy Tale Circle have accessible units?
No, 4634 Fairy Tale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4634 Fairy Tale Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4634 Fairy Tale Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4634 Fairy Tale Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4634 Fairy Tale Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
