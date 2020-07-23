4634 Fairy Tale Circle

Amenities

Single Family home in the gated community of Storey Lake. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, over 2600 SQFT with a Master Bedroom on the first level. The family room overlooks the spacious fenced back yard and can be accessed through the dining room. The master bathroom offers a walk-in shower, and double sinks. Walt Disney World is located just 5 miles West, Lake Buena Vista and Disney Springs are just 3 miles North, the Loop is just 2.5 miles East and the Orlando International Airport is just 15 miles away. PUBLIX supermarket is right across the street, close to shopping, restaurants and main road accesses, this home is perfect for families who want to live in a quiet yet perfectly located community

If you need further information you can call us at 407 792 6778 or by email at support@bullflorida.com https://bullpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/