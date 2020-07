Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher cable included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Resort-style living in the beautiful sought out Bellalago exclusive gated community. Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 bath home recently updated. Gorgeous millennial style contemporary flooring will go well with all decor. The home has a rearview to a large pond for you to enjoy morning or evening relaxation. If you are into health and fitness the community has the best walking trails in the entire Osceola county. A large private gym that offers fitness classes that will keep you in shape and socially engaged. The community pools are one of the best in Florida. The community has a guard at the gate 24/7 for your privacy and security. Located minutes from major highways, schools, restaurants, and shopping centers makes this home very convenient logistically. This home is offered at an incredible value. Your opportunity to lease this home is dwindling call us now for your private tour.