Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool playground basketball court

One bedroom one bathroom unit located in Blossom Park. Community amenities include pool, heated spa, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts and playground. Close to shopping, hospital, I-4 and only minutes from Disney and Celebration. Zoned for A-rated Celebration High School. Villa/Condo is located just off US192 and less than 4 miles from Disney, close to Lake Buena Vista Factory Stores, Wal-mart Super Center and various dining restaurants are just a few blocks away!!