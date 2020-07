Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher gym air conditioning clubhouse microwave

This townhouse is located at 2905 Edenshire Way #101, Kissimmee, FL. 2905 Edenshire Way #101 is in Kissimmee, FL and in ZIP code 34746. This property has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,694 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 871 sqft and was built in 2014.



Great opportunity for those who want to get all the perks of living in a resort structure with clubhouse amenities, extra security, and fantastic location.



