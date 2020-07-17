2901 EDENSHIRE WAY

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE!!!! 3 bed 2 bath in a gated community. Wood plaque flooring in the first floor. Don't miss the opportunity to rent a beautiful fully furnished home located near Disney and outlets. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This gated community offers a clubhouse which includes a business center, fitness room with professional equipment and a nice playroom with flat screen TVs, video games, DVD player and toys for toddlers. Resort-style pool and hot tub/spa. Cable TV, internet and local phone calls included in rent. No pets allowed. Zones for Celebration High School.