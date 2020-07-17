All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:35 AM

2901 EDENSHIRE WAY

2901 Edenshire Way · (407) 963-2139
Location

2901 Edenshire Way, Osceola County, FL 34746

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE!!!! 3 bed 2 bath in a gated community. Wood plaque flooring in the first floor. Don't miss the opportunity to rent a beautiful fully furnished home located near Disney and outlets. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This gated community offers a clubhouse which includes a business center, fitness room with professional equipment and a nice playroom with flat screen TVs, video games, DVD player and toys for toddlers. Resort-style pool and hot tub/spa. Cable TV, internet and local phone calls included in rent. No pets allowed. Zones for Celebration High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY have any available units?
2901 EDENSHIRE WAY has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY have?
Some of 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2901 EDENSHIRE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY offer parking?
No, 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY has a pool.
Does 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY have accessible units?
No, 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 EDENSHIRE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
