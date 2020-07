Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Hammock Trails-5 Bedroom, 3 Bath. 2 story SFH with a 2 car garage. This home has over 2,800 sq ft in living space. 1 Bedroom on 1st floor, formal dining room and living room, big open family room, breakfast area, bonus room on 2nd floor. 4 bedrooms including the master bedroom on 2nd floor. Located in Hammock Trails off of Ham Brown in Kissimmee. There is a community pool and park. Rental Insurance Required!!