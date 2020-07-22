All apartments in Osceola County
2671 MEAD AVENUE
2671 MEAD AVENUE

2671 Mead Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2671 Mead Ave, Osceola County, FL 34771

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
What a deal!! What a great location!! The home is in the sought after neighborhood of Lakeshore at Narcoossee! This 3/2.5 is just what you're looking for. It's almost new! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The open floor plan is very livable. It has decorative touches that make this a must see. There is a beautiful private patio perfect for entertaining and a 2 car garage. This is a great feature for a townhome. There is a pool, playground and much more. Tenant must have a 635+ credit score and make 3x the rent. No large dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2671 MEAD AVENUE have any available units?
2671 MEAD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 2671 MEAD AVENUE have?
Some of 2671 MEAD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2671 MEAD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2671 MEAD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2671 MEAD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2671 MEAD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2671 MEAD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2671 MEAD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2671 MEAD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2671 MEAD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2671 MEAD AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2671 MEAD AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2671 MEAD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2671 MEAD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2671 MEAD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2671 MEAD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2671 MEAD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2671 MEAD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
