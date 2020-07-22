2671 MEAD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

What a deal!! What a great location!! The home is in the sought after neighborhood of Lakeshore at Narcoossee! This 3/2.5 is just what you're looking for. It's almost new! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The open floor plan is very livable. It has decorative touches that make this a must see. There is a beautiful private patio perfect for entertaining and a 2 car garage. This is a great feature for a townhome. There is a pool, playground and much more. Tenant must have a 635+ credit score and make 3x the rent. No large dogs.