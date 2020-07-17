2650 Holiday Trail

Amenities
Located in Tropical Palms Resort - 5 min to Walt Disney World and
right next to Old Town attraction area and Fun Spot theme park.The
resort offers a heated pool area complete with a poolside
restaurant/bar
This resort has been rated BEST RESORT IN THE AREA by
Tewks and is located directly behind Old Town shopping
entertainment complex and Fun Spot theme park. Our cottages are
spacious with a large master bedroom has a
queen size bed plenty of storage/closet space,2 bedroom unit has a
full size bed and large closet.Each unit has a pull out
couch in the living room for extra sleeping accommodations. There are
ceiling fans in living room and master bedroom.There is a full
bathroom with all linens supplied,as well as a laundry area with a
washer/dryer and iron.The fully stocked kitchen with full size
appliances will make you feel like you are at home... Cable and
Internet are included. Come enjoy and relax in this cozy cottage.
Remember the Old Town Classic Car Cruise every Friday and Saturday
night at 8:30 pm,the car show starts at 1 pm...this event is about 100
yards from our rental units We also have 1 bedroom units,as well as 2
bedroom units available 4 seat golf cart also available Contact us for
more details
RESORT AMENITIES
Clubhouse
Shuffleboard
Swimming Pool
Fishing
Fitness Center
Pets Welcome
Restaurant
Store
Mini Golf
Laundry Facilities
Volleyball
Horseshoes
Library
Bocce Ball
Dog Park
WiFi