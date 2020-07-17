2650 Holiday Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool dog park ceiling fan

Located in Tropical Palms Resort - 5 min to Walt Disney World and

right next to Old Town attraction area and Fun Spot theme park.The

resort offers a heated pool area complete with a poolside

restaurant/bar

This resort has been rated BEST RESORT IN THE AREA by

Tewks and is located directly behind Old Town shopping

entertainment complex and Fun Spot theme park. Our cottages are

spacious with a large master bedroom has a

queen size bed plenty of storage/closet space,2 bedroom unit has a

full size bed and large closet.Each unit has a pull out

couch in the living room for extra sleeping accommodations. There are

ceiling fans in living room and master bedroom.There is a full

bathroom with all linens supplied,as well as a laundry area with a

washer/dryer and iron.The fully stocked kitchen with full size

appliances will make you feel like you are at home... Cable and

Internet are included. Come enjoy and relax in this cozy cottage.

Remember the Old Town Classic Car Cruise every Friday and Saturday

night at 8:30 pm,the car show starts at 1 pm...this event is about 100

yards from our rental units We also have 1 bedroom units,as well as 2

bedroom units available 4 seat golf cart also available Contact us for

more details

RESORT AMENITIES

Clubhouse

Shuffleboard

Swimming Pool

Fishing

Fitness Center

Pets Welcome

Restaurant

Store

Mini Golf

Laundry Facilities

Volleyball

Horseshoes

Library

Bocce Ball

Dog Park

WiFi