2650 Holiday Trail
Last updated May 2 2020 at 8:36 AM

2650 Holiday Trail

2650 Holiday Trl · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2650 Holiday Trl, Osceola County, FL 34746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
volleyball court
Located in Tropical Palms Resort - 5 min to Walt Disney World and
right next to Old Town attraction area and Fun Spot theme park.The
resort offers a heated pool area complete with a poolside
restaurant/bar
This resort has been rated BEST RESORT IN THE AREA by
Tewks and is located directly behind Old Town shopping
entertainment complex and Fun Spot theme park. Our cottages are
spacious with a large master bedroom has a
queen size bed plenty of storage/closet space,2 bedroom unit has a
full size bed and large closet.Each unit has a pull out
couch in the living room for extra sleeping accommodations. There are
ceiling fans in living room and master bedroom.There is a full
bathroom with all linens supplied,as well as a laundry area with a
washer/dryer and iron.The fully stocked kitchen with full size
appliances will make you feel like you are at home... Cable and
Internet are included. Come enjoy and relax in this cozy cottage.
Remember the Old Town Classic Car Cruise every Friday and Saturday
night at 8:30 pm,the car show starts at 1 pm...this event is about 100
yards from our rental units We also have 1 bedroom units,as well as 2
bedroom units available 4 seat golf cart also available Contact us for
more details
RESORT AMENITIES
Clubhouse
Shuffleboard
Swimming Pool
Fishing
Fitness Center
Pets Welcome
Restaurant
Store
Mini Golf
Laundry Facilities
Volleyball
Horseshoes
Library
Bocce Ball
Dog Park
WiFi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Holiday Trail have any available units?
2650 Holiday Trail has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2650 Holiday Trail have?
Some of 2650 Holiday Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Holiday Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Holiday Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Holiday Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 Holiday Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2650 Holiday Trail offer parking?
No, 2650 Holiday Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2650 Holiday Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 Holiday Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Holiday Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2650 Holiday Trail has a pool.
Does 2650 Holiday Trail have accessible units?
No, 2650 Holiday Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Holiday Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2650 Holiday Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2650 Holiday Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2650 Holiday Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
