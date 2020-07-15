2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table hot tub sauna tennis court volleyball court

Available July 1st Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo on the 1st floor for rent, Master bedroom semi-furniture (optional) and has sliding glass doors that open to an 8X8 balcony porch, which overlooks the pond and peaceful wooded area. The living room has a cathedral ceiling, bay window, and tiles throughout the condo. This is a ground floor condo, Community features include clubhouse with billiards table and fitness center, sauna, community pool plus spa, tennis courts and sand volleyball along with gazebo and playground plus a sitting area overlooking serene lake and conservation area. Located just minutes to Disney, Disney Springs, Restaurants, and Shopping. Easy access to I-4, US-192, and Osceola Pkwy.

