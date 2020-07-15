All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:59 AM

2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD

2048 Royal Bay Boulevard · (407) 776-4149
Location

2048 Royal Bay Boulevard, Osceola County, FL 34746

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
playground
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Available July 1st Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo on the 1st floor for rent, Master bedroom semi-furniture (optional) and has sliding glass doors that open to an 8X8 balcony porch, which overlooks the pond and peaceful wooded area. The living room has a cathedral ceiling, bay window, and tiles throughout the condo. This is a ground floor condo, Community features include clubhouse with billiards table and fitness center, sauna, community pool plus spa, tennis courts and sand volleyball along with gazebo and playground plus a sitting area overlooking serene lake and conservation area. Located just minutes to Disney, Disney Springs, Restaurants, and Shopping. Easy access to I-4, US-192, and Osceola Pkwy.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD have any available units?
2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD have?
Some of 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD offers parking.
Does 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD has a pool.
Does 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2048 ROYAL BAY BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
