Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:34 AM

1840 The Oaks Blvd

1840 the Oaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1840 the Oaks Boulevard, Osceola County, FL 34746
The Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Spacious 4/2 home with split floorplan in Kissimmee, FL! Upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Home has laminate, tile, and carpet throughout. It has a large private screened in patio and it also comes with washer/dryer hookups! Lawn care is also included for your convenience. Great location, close to local shopping and dining.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

*Small pets ok

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

