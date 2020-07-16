All apartments in Osceola County
1671 School Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1671 School Street

1671 School Street · (407) 544-3990
Location

1671 School Street, Osceola County, FL 34758

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1671 School Street · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 1 bath, newly renovated in Intercession - 2 bedroom on a spacious corner lot in a quiet neighborhood with an extra all purpose room. Recently renovated with new hardwood floors, paint, electrical, water heater and cordless blinds. Just 20 minutes from Disney.

Please contact William Psychoyos to schedule a showing, 407-544-3990, wpsychoyos@rpmsouthorlando.com.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com
Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,100.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $1,100.00
INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE4554762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

