1671 School Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

2 Bedroom, 1 bath, newly renovated in Intercession - 2 bedroom on a spacious corner lot in a quiet neighborhood with an extra all purpose room. Recently renovated with new hardwood floors, paint, electrical, water heater and cordless blinds. Just 20 minutes from Disney.



Please contact William Psychoyos to schedule a showing, 407-544-3990, wpsychoyos@rpmsouthorlando.com.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $1,100.00

Lease Admin Fee = $125.00

First month's rent = $1,100.00

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)



