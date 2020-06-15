38 Valhalla Ave.

Amenities

Gorgeous Beachside Home! - Don't miss out on this amazing beachside home! This home is completely updated inside and out! This home offers 3 generous sized bedrooms, an open-concept floorplan, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and a fenced in yard! Another bonus? No carpet in the high traffic areas! The kitchen features rich espresso cabinets, beautiful granite countertops and stainless appliances. The home has a new roof and fresh paint inside and out!



*Lawn care included

*Pets considered on case by case basis



Call Kristy to schedule a showing.

Office-386-677-5594

After Hours & Weekends-386-503-9822



(RLNE4109452)