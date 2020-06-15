All apartments in Ormond-by-the-Sea
38 Valhalla Ave.

38 Valhalia Avenue · (386) 677-5594
Location

38 Valhalia Avenue, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL 32176

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 38 Valhalla Ave. · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1836 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Beachside Home! - Don't miss out on this amazing beachside home! This home is completely updated inside and out! This home offers 3 generous sized bedrooms, an open-concept floorplan, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and a fenced in yard! Another bonus? No carpet in the high traffic areas! The kitchen features rich espresso cabinets, beautiful granite countertops and stainless appliances. The home has a new roof and fresh paint inside and out!

*Lawn care included
*Pets considered on case by case basis

Call Kristy to schedule a showing.
Office-386-677-5594
After Hours & Weekends-386-503-9822

(RLNE4109452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Valhalla Ave. have any available units?
38 Valhalla Ave. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 Valhalla Ave. have?
Some of 38 Valhalla Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Valhalla Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
38 Valhalla Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Valhalla Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Valhalla Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 38 Valhalla Ave. offer parking?
No, 38 Valhalla Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 38 Valhalla Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Valhalla Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Valhalla Ave. have a pool?
No, 38 Valhalla Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 38 Valhalla Ave. have accessible units?
No, 38 Valhalla Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Valhalla Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Valhalla Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Valhalla Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Valhalla Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
