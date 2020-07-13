All apartments in Ormond-by-the-Sea
Find more places like 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
/
127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive

127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive · (386) 506-9435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ormond-by-the-Sea
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL 32176

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1563 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely stunning and fully furnished single family pool home in Ormond By The Sea available now! Tropical landscaping, ceramic tile throughout, split bedroom plan. Large kitchen is equipped with dishes, glassware, small appliances, cutlery and cookware, light and bright breakfast nook, mega cabinet space and a pantry! Spacious open living room has a volume ceiling and French doors that lead you to the screen enclosed pool and lanai. There is also a separate patio area with table and chairs and an outdoor shower. New A/C and water heater, washer and dryer in garage. Pool and beach toys in garage for your convenience. Fireplace is for ornamental purposes only and is not to be used.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive have any available units?
127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive have?
Some of 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond-by-the-Sea.
Does 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ormond-by-the-Sea 2 BedroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ormond-by-the-Sea Apartments with ParkingOrmond-by-the-Sea Dog Friendly Apartments
Ormond-by-the-Sea Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLDeLand, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLMount Dora, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLEustis, FLFlagler Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Ponce Inlet, FLVillano Beach, FLGlencoe, FLDeBary, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity