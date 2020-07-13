127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Absolutely stunning and fully furnished single family pool home in Ormond By The Sea available now! Tropical landscaping, ceramic tile throughout, split bedroom plan. Large kitchen is equipped with dishes, glassware, small appliances, cutlery and cookware, light and bright breakfast nook, mega cabinet space and a pantry! Spacious open living room has a volume ceiling and French doors that lead you to the screen enclosed pool and lanai. There is also a separate patio area with table and chairs and an outdoor shower. New A/C and water heater, washer and dryer in garage. Pool and beach toys in garage for your convenience. Fireplace is for ornamental purposes only and is not to be used.