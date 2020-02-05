402 Hope Circle

Amenities
3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home in Orlando - This 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home in Orlando has a ton of yard space, included 2-large driveways and external storage. Also laundry room with hook up. The location does not get any better!!
HOA APPROVAL MANDATORY
Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.
Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $150
Administration Fee $125
For questions regarding this home call Gabino Romero at 863-877-3340
