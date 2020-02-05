402 Hope Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home in Orlando - This 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home in Orlando has a ton of yard space, included 2-large driveways and external storage. Also laundry room with hook up. The location does not get any better!!



HOA APPROVAL MANDATORY



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com



Application Fee: $50

Pet Fee: $150

Administration Fee $125



For questions regarding this home call Gabino Romero at 863-877-3340



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)



