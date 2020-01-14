All apartments in Orlovista
224 MURRY DRIVE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

224 MURRY DRIVE

224 Murry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

224 Murry Drive, Orlovista, FL 32811
Westside Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NW Orlando - Westside Manor - Completely Remodeled 3BR/2BA - Completely remodeled 3BR/2BA, freshly painted, brand new kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinetry, stainless steel cabinets. New energy efficient windows and A/C, new flooring, washer & dryer hookup. Huge backyard. Convenient location.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275.00 admin fee due at move in.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (863) 457-2031 or email mc1-00639@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5425215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 MURRY DRIVE have any available units?
224 MURRY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlovista, FL.
What amenities does 224 MURRY DRIVE have?
Some of 224 MURRY DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 MURRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
224 MURRY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 MURRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 MURRY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 224 MURRY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 224 MURRY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 224 MURRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 MURRY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 MURRY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 224 MURRY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 224 MURRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 224 MURRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 224 MURRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 MURRY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 MURRY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 224 MURRY DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
