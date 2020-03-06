All apartments in Orlovista
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

18 S Tyler Ave.

18 Tyler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18 Tyler Avenue, Orlovista, FL 32811

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home Located in Orlo Vista Available 1/10/2020 - You will love this amazing landscaped spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. This lovely home includes a private carport and beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout. Not to mention an open den area that's great for a home office or even a play room. Including a green oasis right in your yard with a huge space perfect for some family fun entertainment. All of this located in the Orlo Vista Community near all Orlando has to explore why not live just 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando, Millenia Mall, Prime Outlets, International Drive, and so much more!

Schools

Jones (High School)
Carver (Middle School)
Orlo Vista (Elementary)

Utilities/Services
Electric Duke Energy
Water Orange County
Recycling (Wednesday) Orange County
Trash (Tuesday) Orange County
Yard Waste (Wednesday) Orange County

Details:
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom
Rent $1199
Application Fee: $55 + $35 Admin Fee
Security Deposit is a minimum of $1199 may be higher based upon credit history.

For more information please contact us at rentals@myhometag.com or TEXT 205-390-0542

(RLNE5439833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

