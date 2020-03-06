18 S Tyler Ave.

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home Located in Orlo Vista Available 1/10/2020 - You will love this amazing landscaped spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. This lovely home includes a private carport and beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout. Not to mention an open den area that's great for a home office or even a play room. Including a green oasis right in your yard with a huge space perfect for some family fun entertainment. All of this located in the Orlo Vista Community near all Orlando has to explore why not live just 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando, Millenia Mall, Prime Outlets, International Drive, and so much more!



Schools



Jones (High School)

Carver (Middle School)

Orlo Vista (Elementary)



Utilities/Services

Electric Duke Energy

Water Orange County

Recycling (Wednesday) Orange County

Trash (Tuesday) Orange County

Yard Waste (Wednesday) Orange County



Details:

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom

Rent $1199

Application Fee: $55 + $35 Admin Fee

Security Deposit is a minimum of $1199 may be higher based upon credit history.



