6208 Beldon Dr

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

STONEYBROOK HILLS 4 BEDS / 3 BATHS - Thank you for contacting Property Management and Operations ! This home may still be available! Below is a copy of our general tenant requirements. These

requirements are our guideline and may, at times, be modified. Read them carefully to see if you can meet these guideline requirements. If you think you can meet most, but not all of the requirements, please email us your specific exceptions for consideration.

Please drive by the home before making an appointment to see the inside. As

anything involved in real estate location is very important.

All homes under our property management require tenants to have professional pest control in place for the home. We can provide this service to you for $35 per month or you can enter into a contract with any professional pest control company.

Any Dish or satellite being installed on the property must be approved by the property management company and no invasive installation can take place on the roof of the home.

$50.00 application fee for each tenant over the age of 18. Criminal background

check, Eviction and Credit Report will be run for each applicant.

Copy of Drivers License for each applicant over 18. Copy of at least 2 pay stubs and an account with reserve funds available to cover 2 months rent in case of emergency.

We evaluate applicants as a team if more than one adult is applying.

A 'holding' or 'good faith' deposit equal to 1st month's rent to take the house off the market. The deposit MUST be paid in cash, cashiers check or money order.

Pre-authorization for pets to reside at residence. Need copy of current vaccinations on each pet by a qualified Veterinarian. There may be restrictions on certain breeds.

All animals must be named on your renters insurance to reduce liability.

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee.

First month's rent, security deposit (holding deposit will be converted to security deposit at time of lease signing) must be paid with a cashiers check, money order or cash. No personal checks will be accepted initially. All future rent payments will be made on your own tenants portal online.

ALL utilities must be put in your name and provide proof to our office, BEFORE you can receive keys to move in.

Complete Application online at www.fla-propertymanagement.com click on listings, then click on rent, and click apply now



