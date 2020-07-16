All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

4730 Havilland Drive

4730 Havilland Drive · (352) 314-1510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4730 Havilland Drive, Orange County, FL 32757

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4730 Havilland Drive · Avail. now

$2,075

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2427 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Rental home in Stoneybrook -
Beautiful 2 story home
4 bedroom 2.5 baths
All bedrooms located upstairs
Large, fenced in back yard
Stainless Steel appliances
Approximately 5 minutes from Downtown Mount Dora
600+ credit score required
Lawn Maintenance included in rent
Guard Gated Community
Community features included: Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool, Tennis and Basketball Courts, Playground
Please note: HOA approval required, may take up to two weeks
Call Shelley to schedule 352-314-1510
No charge for application but is required to be filled out prior to showing.

(RLNE4951187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 Havilland Drive have any available units?
4730 Havilland Drive has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4730 Havilland Drive have?
Some of 4730 Havilland Drive's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 Havilland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Havilland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Havilland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4730 Havilland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 4730 Havilland Drive offer parking?
No, 4730 Havilland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4730 Havilland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4730 Havilland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Havilland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4730 Havilland Drive has a pool.
Does 4730 Havilland Drive have accessible units?
No, 4730 Havilland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Havilland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4730 Havilland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4730 Havilland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4730 Havilland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
