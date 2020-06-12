/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Orange City, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
570 Swan Range Road
570 Swan Range Road, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1607 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,607 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
870 Regatta Bay Dr., Bldg. 4, Unit 202
870 Regatta Bay Drive, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Condo in gated Community - Welcome!! This 3/2 2nd floor condo in a gated community with a community pool and a play ground! Granite counter tops, open dining/living area with split floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
850 Enterprise Cove, Unit 204
850 Enterprise Cove Avenue, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
3 bed 2 bath condo - This property is on the 2nd floor and located in a gated community. There is interior laundry and a community pool. The appliances are stainless and counter tops are granite. It has a split floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
955 E ROSE AVENUE
955 East Rose Avenue, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1168 sqft
Beautiful rental in Orange City. Don't miss the opportunity to have a lush green yard to enjoy. The home has fresh paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms. It is an easy commute to I-4.Walking distance to Orange City elementary school.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
213 JARVIS AVENUE
213 Jarvis Avenue, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1594 sqft
**GET READY FOR SUMMER**! It will feel like a year long + vacation in this well maintained absolutely adorable cottage style pool home! Lots of upgrades including California style shutters, accent bead board, built in Murphy bed in guest bedroom,
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
630 FAWN RIDGE DRIVE
630 Fawn Ridge Drive, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1899 sqft
630 Fawn Ridge Drive. Well Maintained Gorgeous Single Family Home. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus office/den with a 2 car garage. Stainless appliance in kitchen with a gas range.
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arbor Ridge
3220 Alling Court
3220 Alling Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1841 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Orange City Deland Farms
350 Saint Lawrence Ave
350 St Lawrence Avenue, Volusia County, FL
Spacious 4-bedroom 3-bathroom house in Orange City. A great location close to US 17. This roomy home sits on a large lot and has a huge fenced in yard and a great pool area. Open floor plan with kitchen and living room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Deltona Lakes
2126 North Normandy Boulevard
2126 North Normandy Boulevard, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1590 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Florida living at its finest, every detail in this home has been carefully planned with elegance and functionality in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
102 Merlot St
102 Merlot Street, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath town home in a gated community. This property has tile floor throughout except for carpet in the bedrooms. Open kitchen living room with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
230 S Clara Ave
230 South Clara Avenue, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Walk to Downtown Deland!! - Property Id: 300098 Walking Distance to Historic downtown with great restaurants, boutique shopping, and special events including weekend artisan alley. 3 bedroom 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deltona Lakes
688 Whitemarsh Ave
688 Whitemarsh Avenue, Deltona, FL
Spacious 4 bedroom Deltona - Property Id: 206501 Beautiful property at a great location in Deltona.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deltona Lakes
617 Callaghan St
617 Callaghan Street, Deltona, FL
Spacious 4 bedroom house in Deltona - This 4 bedroom house has been freshly painted and there is new carpet in all 4 bedrooms. Both bathroom showers have been updated recently with beautiful tile.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1418 Douglas Ave
1418 Douglas Avenue, West DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1609 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home - This home is so cute. Hardwood floors large rooms. The kitchen has been updated and is great size 12 X14. It has a 2 car carport with laundry room. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Debary Plantation
563 Newhall Lane
563 Newhall Lane, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2196 sqft
Beautiful 3BD/3BA Home in Debary with Courtyard! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,195 square foot home located in the heart of Debary. Upon entry through the front door, you'll be greeted by a spacious, screened in courtyard area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deltona Lakes
1627 Pendleton Street
1627 Pendleton Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1056 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,056 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deltona Lakes
870 Farrington Drive
870 Farrington Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1032 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! DELTONA LAKES!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! Welcome home to Deltona Lakes! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Spacious living area highlights
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deltona Lakes
2400 SIAM COURT
2400 Siam Court, Deltona, FL
2400 SIAM COURT Available 06/15/20 Waterfront Pool Home - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bath lakefront pool home on a cul-de-sac so lot's of privacy. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4176475)
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Deltona Lakes
1135 Outlook Drive
1135 Outlook Drive, Deltona, FL
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
611 East Tall Pine Terrace
611 Tall Pine Terrace, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1116 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Country Club Estates
2430 Princeton Road
2430 Princeton Road, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1742 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Deltona Lakes
1432 Birwood Street
1432 Birwood Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1360 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Home is a split floor plan with open back porch. Located close to restaurants, shopping and medical.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Deltona Lakes
765 FARRINGTON DRIVE
765 Farrington Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
Very Nicely Updated With New Counter Tops Tiled Showers And Bathrooms New Cabinetry, Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lighting, Clean And Ready To Occupy.
