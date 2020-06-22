955 E ROSE AVENUE

Amenities

garage recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful rental in Orange City. Don't miss the opportunity to have a lush green yard to enjoy. The home has fresh paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms. It is an easy commute to I-4.Walking distance to Orange City elementary school.

No Pets, No Smoking



Beautiful Saint Johns River on Graves Ave. with access to Blue Springs State Park . Adventure out with the family, enjoy canoeing, swimming in the Springs; with the manatees. Scuba diving, camping, hiking trails and so many more outdoors activities. And, only 10 minutes from downtown DeLand, great shops, dining and nightly entertainment. Home of Stetson University ...



Background check needed .