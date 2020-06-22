All apartments in Orange City
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:16 AM

955 E ROSE AVENUE

955 East Rose Avenue · (386) 717-1128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

955 East Rose Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful rental in Orange City. Don't miss the opportunity to have a lush green yard to enjoy. The home has fresh paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms. It is an easy commute to I-4.Walking distance to Orange City elementary school.
No Pets, No Smoking

Beautiful Saint Johns River on Graves Ave. with access to Blue Springs State Park . Adventure out with the family, enjoy canoeing, swimming in the Springs; with the manatees. Scuba diving, camping, hiking trails and so many more outdoors activities. And, only 10 minutes from downtown DeLand, great shops, dining and nightly entertainment. Home of Stetson University ...

Don't miss out!!!!!!!!!!
Background check needed .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 E ROSE AVENUE have any available units?
955 E ROSE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 955 E ROSE AVENUE have?
Some of 955 E ROSE AVENUE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 E ROSE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
955 E ROSE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 E ROSE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 955 E ROSE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange City.
Does 955 E ROSE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 955 E ROSE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 955 E ROSE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 E ROSE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 E ROSE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 955 E ROSE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 955 E ROSE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 955 E ROSE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 955 E ROSE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 E ROSE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 955 E ROSE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 955 E ROSE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
