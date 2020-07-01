All apartments in Orange City
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

855 3rd Street

855 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

855 3rd Street, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Rental Home In Orange City Now Available - Great sized single family home now for rent in Orange City.

This house has been freshly painted with newly installed counter tops in the kitchen.

Upon entry you have a spacious living area with open nook to the Kitchen area.

Three good sized bedrooms.

The property has a great sized backyard for entertaining.

Located close to University High School and River Springs Middle School.

Ready For Move In.

Application Fee $70.00 Per Adult

Requirements: No Criminal Background, No Evictions, Income 3x the rent. Rental History Preferred.

First Month Rent and Security Required for move in.

Text 305-951-4494 For An Immediate Viewing

Primepropertymanagementllc.com

(RLNE2772988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 3rd Street have any available units?
855 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
Is 855 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
855 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 855 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 855 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 855 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 855 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 855 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 855 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 855 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 855 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 855 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 855 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

