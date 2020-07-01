All apartments in Orange City
Find more places like 622 Howard Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange City, FL
/
622 Howard Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

622 Howard Ave

622 West Howard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

622 West Howard Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 1 Bath House With Fenced in Yard OPEN HOUSE FRI FEB 14TH 2:30-3:30PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 361-2010 for more information.

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our Open House Friday February 14th from 2:30-3:30pm!

This 3 beds 1 bath house is located in the beautiful Orange City is approximately 1,100 square feet. This home has wood and ceramic tile floors, central air and a large fenced in backyard. This home is in a great location, close to shopping and schools.

The cost to move in is $999 first month and $999 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

(RLNE1943912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Howard Ave have any available units?
622 Howard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
Is 622 Howard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
622 Howard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Howard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Howard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 622 Howard Ave offer parking?
No, 622 Howard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 622 Howard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Howard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Howard Ave have a pool?
No, 622 Howard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 622 Howard Ave have accessible units?
No, 622 Howard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Howard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Howard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Howard Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 622 Howard Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr
Orange City, FL 32763

Similar Pages

Orange City 1 BedroomsOrange City 2 Bedrooms
Orange City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange City 3 Bedrooms
Orange City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FL
Titusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College