622 Howard Ave

3 Bed 1 Bath House With Fenced in Yard OPEN HOUSE FRI FEB 14TH 2:30-3:30PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 361-2010 for more information.



Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our Open House Friday February 14th from 2:30-3:30pm!



This 3 beds 1 bath house is located in the beautiful Orange City is approximately 1,100 square feet. This home has wood and ceramic tile floors, central air and a large fenced in backyard. This home is in a great location, close to shopping and schools.



The cost to move in is $999 first month and $999 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



