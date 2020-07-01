All apartments in Orange City
Home
/
Orange City, FL
/
515 Brightwood Ave
515 Brightwood Ave

515 Brightwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

515 Brightwood Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Totally updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with hardwood floors, new kitchen with stainless appliances ( includes 2 custom 2 drawer dishwasher), fenced yard, crown molding, new ceiling fans, crown molding, and bonus room. Brick Workshop / Storage building in back yard. NO GARAGE - That is a bonus room
Totally updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with hardwood floors, new kitchen with stainless appliances ( includes 2 custom 2 drawer dishwasher), fenced yard, crown molding, new ceiling fans, crown molding, and bonus room. Brick Workshop / Storage building in back yard. NO GARAGE - That is a bonus room.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Brightwood Ave have any available units?
515 Brightwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
What amenities does 515 Brightwood Ave have?
Some of 515 Brightwood Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Brightwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
515 Brightwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Brightwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 515 Brightwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange City.
Does 515 Brightwood Ave offer parking?
No, 515 Brightwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 515 Brightwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Brightwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Brightwood Ave have a pool?
No, 515 Brightwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 515 Brightwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 515 Brightwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Brightwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Brightwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Brightwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Brightwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

