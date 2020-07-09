323 STONEBRIDGE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning 4/2 is better than new. It has been thoughtfully upgraded and designed. The kitchen has beautiful all wood 42" cabinets are soft closing and offer plenty of room for storage. The kitchen also has granite countertops, a huge open breakfast bar, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. There is no carpet in the home. Engineered hardwood flooring throughout that is easy to clean. The Master Suite is truly a sanctuary with it's large walk-in closet and beautiful walk-in shower it is a great place to start and end your day. The interior has a neutral paint throughout the home. The patio is screened in and the backyard is fully fenced in. There is also shed in the backyard for additional storage. The property is partially furnished with a brand new white leather sofa and dining room. There is also a bedroom set with a brand new mattress. This property won't last long. Please call your agent to schedule a showing.