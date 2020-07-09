All apartments in Orange City
323 STONEBRIDGE LANE

323 Stonebridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

323 Stonebridge Lane, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning 4/2 is better than new. It has been thoughtfully upgraded and  designed.   The kitchen has beautiful all wood 42" cabinets are soft closing and offer plenty of room for storage.  The kitchen also has granite countertops, a huge open breakfast bar, large pantry and stainless steel appliances.  There is no carpet in the home.  Engineered hardwood flooring throughout that is easy to clean.  The Master Suite is truly a sanctuary with it's large walk-in closet and beautiful walk-in shower it is a great place to start and end your day.  The interior has a neutral paint throughout the home.  The patio is screened in and the backyard is fully fenced in.  There is also shed in the backyard for additional storage.  The property is partially furnished with a brand new white leather sofa and dining room.  There is also a bedroom set with a brand new mattress.    This property won't last long. Please call your agent to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE have any available units?
323 STONEBRIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
What amenities does 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE have?
Some of 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
323 STONEBRIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange City.
Does 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 STONEBRIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

