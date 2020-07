Amenities

Large Corner lot, block home with mature landscaping. This property is located in Threadgill subdivision with no HOA fees! 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bath with easily maintained tile flooring. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and all the appliances. Large yard with utility shed. Conveniently located close to public transportation, schools, supermarkets, businesses, restaurants and Blue Springs State Park. Call today to tour this home!