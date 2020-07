Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Property Amenities

Over 55 only in Orange City - 55+ Community 2 Bedroom, 2 full Baths 1049 sq. ft. of living area.

Home features New Flooring throughout, New Appliances, New Wood Cabinets with Granite Countertops, New vanities in both bathrooms. New contemporary ceiling fixtures. Rental price $1200.00 per month and $1,200.00 security deposit. Water & Sewer is included. Rental Insurance is required.



No Pets Allowed



