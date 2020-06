Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Beautifully renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath home in a great neighborhood! No other home like this in the area, come see for yourself. Recently renovated kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile flooring throughout (looks like wood), recessed lighting, built in closets, window treatments and single car garage. Also includes a spacious circular drive way and spacious backyard. East to show!