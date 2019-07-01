All apartments in Oldsmar
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:15 AM

859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE

859 Christina Circle · No Longer Available
Location

859 Christina Circle, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

Oldsmar Single family Home...This "Unique Renaissance" decor pool home was once occupied by King Leo. You enter this 16th century designed "mini palace" through secure iron gates into the interiors rebirth of an attempt to create a harmonious solemn and majestic unique Renaissance experience. This "Bays End" Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, "Office at Entrance/Foyer" screened caged salt water pool and fenced secure yard for your pet to roam! This private "Bays End" location is only minutes from all great restaurants, services, shops, community park, jogging trail and ONLY 20 minutes to Gulf Beaches or Tampa International!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE have any available units?
859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE have?
Some of 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
