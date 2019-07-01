859 CHRISTINA CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Oldsmar Single family Home...This "Unique Renaissance" decor pool home was once occupied by King Leo. You enter this 16th century designed "mini palace" through secure iron gates into the interiors rebirth of an attempt to create a harmonious solemn and majestic unique Renaissance experience. This "Bays End" Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, "Office at Entrance/Foyer" screened caged salt water pool and fenced secure yard for your pet to roam! This private "Bays End" location is only minutes from all great restaurants, services, shops, community park, jogging trail and ONLY 20 minutes to Gulf Beaches or Tampa International!