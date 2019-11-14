All apartments in Oldsmar
Oldsmar, FL
620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE

620 Lake Cypress Circle · No Longer Available
Location

620 Lake Cypress Circle, Oldsmar, FL 34677
Cypress Lakes Preserve

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
This is a great three bedroom, two bath home. Lots of space for all. Large galley kitchen features a newer refrigerator, pantry, tons of counter top space, breakfast bar and breakfast nook over looking the private pool. FRESHLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW LAMINATE flooring in the living and dining room, BRAND NEW CARPET in all three bedrooms. Master bedroom is huge!!! Featuring vaulted ceilings, new ceiling fan, walk in closet, and sliders leading to the pool. Split bedrooms, inside laundry room, two car garage and beautiful neighborhood. Private screened pool and great under cover space with ceiling fan to enjoy the outdoors but stay dry and cool. Pool has a child safety fence too but is being stored in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE have any available units?
620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE have?
Some of 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
