620 LAKE CYPRESS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This is a great three bedroom, two bath home. Lots of space for all. Large galley kitchen features a newer refrigerator, pantry, tons of counter top space, breakfast bar and breakfast nook over looking the private pool. FRESHLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW LAMINATE flooring in the living and dining room, BRAND NEW CARPET in all three bedrooms. Master bedroom is huge!!! Featuring vaulted ceilings, new ceiling fan, walk in closet, and sliders leading to the pool. Split bedrooms, inside laundry room, two car garage and beautiful neighborhood. Private screened pool and great under cover space with ceiling fan to enjoy the outdoors but stay dry and cool. Pool has a child safety fence too but is being stored in the garage.