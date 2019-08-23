All apartments in Oldsmar
Find more places like 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oldsmar, FL
/
615 BAY LAKE TRAIL
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:19 AM

615 BAY LAKE TRAIL

615 Bay Lake Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oldsmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

615 Bay Lake Trail, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This adorable upgraded 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with garage features a HUGE fenced-in backyard with barbecue patio & fire pit! Wood plank tile flooring throughout. Living Room has crown molding, storage closet & opens to kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and island. Dining area has sliders that open up to the backyard and laundry closet with full size washer & dryer included! Master Bedroom has built-ins in closet & an upgraded en suite bath with granite counters, modern vanity & step-in shower. Ceiling fans with lighting in all bedrooms. Guest bath upgraded with modern bowl sink & tub/shower combo with pull-out sprayer. Linen closet in hall. New windows throughout house adds to the energy-efficiency of this home. Storage shed in back yard adds even more additional storage. Great location close to Shore Dr with waterfront parks, walking & biking trails, canoe launches & trails, basketball & tennis courts, R.E. Olds Park and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL have any available units?
615 BAY LAKE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL have?
Some of 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
615 BAY LAKE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL have a pool?
No, 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 BAY LAKE TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oldsmar 2 Bedroom ApartmentsOldsmar 3 Bedroom Apartments
Oldsmar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOldsmar Apartments with Parking
Oldsmar Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FL
Treasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa