615 BAY LAKE TRAIL

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

This adorable upgraded 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with garage features a HUGE fenced-in backyard with barbecue patio & fire pit! Wood plank tile flooring throughout. Living Room has crown molding, storage closet & opens to kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and island. Dining area has sliders that open up to the backyard and laundry closet with full size washer & dryer included! Master Bedroom has built-ins in closet & an upgraded en suite bath with granite counters, modern vanity & step-in shower. Ceiling fans with lighting in all bedrooms. Guest bath upgraded with modern bowl sink & tub/shower combo with pull-out sprayer. Linen closet in hall. New windows throughout house adds to the energy-efficiency of this home. Storage shed in back yard adds even more additional storage. Great location close to Shore Dr with waterfront parks, walking & biking trails, canoe launches & trails, basketball & tennis courts, R.E. Olds Park and more!