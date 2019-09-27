All apartments in Oldsmar
525 LAKEVIEW DRIVE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

525 LAKEVIEW DRIVE

525 Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

525 Lakeview Drive, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
*** LOVELY HOME AVAILABLE NOW *** 3 BEDROOM (split bedroom plan) *** 2 full BATH HOME *** 2 car garage *** Large Living/Dining room Open floor plan with FIREPLACE *** HOT TUB on LARGE SCREENED PORCH with CONSERVATION VIEW; perfect for enjoying morning coffee or just relaxing anytime. *** & BONUS ROOM (to use as office, familyroom,etc.) *** INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM with Washer/Dryer *** lots of storage *** COMMUNITY POOL, playground, tennis court and picnic area only a short walk. Rent includes lawn service ***LOCATION convenient to both Tampa & Clearwater Airports, restaurants, grocery, pharmacy, doctor, school, etc. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

