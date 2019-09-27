525 LAKEVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

*** LOVELY HOME AVAILABLE NOW *** 3 BEDROOM (split bedroom plan) *** 2 full BATH HOME *** 2 car garage *** Large Living/Dining room Open floor plan with FIREPLACE *** HOT TUB on LARGE SCREENED PORCH with CONSERVATION VIEW; perfect for enjoying morning coffee or just relaxing anytime. *** & BONUS ROOM (to use as office, familyroom,etc.) *** INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM with Washer/Dryer *** lots of storage *** COMMUNITY POOL, playground, tennis court and picnic area only a short walk. Rent includes lawn service ***LOCATION convenient to both Tampa & Clearwater Airports, restaurants, grocery, pharmacy, doctor, school, etc. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS HOME.