Oldsmar, FL
520 PINEWOOD DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

520 PINEWOOD DRIVE

520 Pinewood Drive · (727) 259-3357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 Pinewood Drive, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
This is a must-see!!!! Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located on a quiet culdesac very close to Tampa and the beaches. Perfect location. The floorplan features a split bedroom plan, formal living and dining rooms, and a kitchen that opens to the family room. This amazing home offers hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters throughout the house, appliances and lots of natural lighting throughout the home. Step outside for your own oasis within your perfectly landscaped lawn and pond views with a brand new deck top of the line that allows you to enjoy the beautiful outdoors. The community is conveniently located to recreation facilities with a splash park, shopping, restaurants and major roadways. It has a community playground, tennis courts, and pavilion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
520 PINEWOOD DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
520 PINEWOOD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 PINEWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
