520 PINEWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

This is a must-see!!!! Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located on a quiet culdesac very close to Tampa and the beaches. Perfect location. The floorplan features a split bedroom plan, formal living and dining rooms, and a kitchen that opens to the family room. This amazing home offers hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters throughout the house, appliances and lots of natural lighting throughout the home. Step outside for your own oasis within your perfectly landscaped lawn and pond views with a brand new deck top of the line that allows you to enjoy the beautiful outdoors. The community is conveniently located to recreation facilities with a splash park, shopping, restaurants and major roadways. It has a community playground, tennis courts, and pavilion.