All apartments in Oldsmar
Find more places like 516 Arlington Avenue East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oldsmar, FL
/
516 Arlington Avenue East
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:50 PM

516 Arlington Avenue East

516 Arlington Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oldsmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

516 Arlington Avenue East, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW!

This delightful home located in Oldsmar, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal - drive up to beautiful exterior landscaping and the attached garage - inside includes sleek appliances in the updated kitchen, including dishwasher and microwave, bathrooms with luxury finishing, unique flooring throughout, including colorful tile in the living room that compliments the wood burning fireplace - move outside to the screened in-ground pool area that has plenty of room for entertaining or lounging, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Arlington Avenue East have any available units?
516 Arlington Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 516 Arlington Avenue East have?
Some of 516 Arlington Avenue East's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Arlington Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
516 Arlington Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Arlington Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Arlington Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 516 Arlington Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 516 Arlington Avenue East offers parking.
Does 516 Arlington Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Arlington Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Arlington Avenue East have a pool?
Yes, 516 Arlington Avenue East has a pool.
Does 516 Arlington Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 516 Arlington Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Arlington Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Arlington Avenue East has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Arlington Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Arlington Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oldsmar 2 BedroomsOldsmar 3 Bedrooms
Oldsmar Apartments with BalconyOldsmar Apartments with Parking
Oldsmar Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg