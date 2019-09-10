502 JEFFERSON AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ENTIRE 2ND FLOOR OF OLDSMAR STILT HOME. Spacious open plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large kitchen with island cabinet, lots of oak wood cabinets, pantry and counter for stool seating. Separate dining area. Living room leads to screened porch with bird's eye view of the large fenced back yard. Porch stairs takes you directly to back yard. Master bedroom has a walk- in cedar closet and master bath has a whirlpool tub and glass stall shower. Laundry closet in hall has washer, dryer and utility sink. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share main bath which also has a whirlpool tub. Ample parking for boat or RV. Pets OK with owners approval. Fruit bearing avocado, lemon and cumquat trees in the yard! Short distance to public park. Shopping and dining conveniently located. Immediate occupancy. Just freshly painted inside.