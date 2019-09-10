All apartments in Oldsmar
Oldsmar, FL
502 JEFFERSON AVENUE S
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

502 JEFFERSON AVENUE S

502 Jefferson Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

502 Jefferson Ave S, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ENTIRE 2ND FLOOR OF OLDSMAR STILT HOME. Spacious open plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large kitchen with island cabinet, lots of oak wood cabinets, pantry and counter for stool seating. Separate dining area. Living room leads to screened porch with bird's eye view of the large fenced back yard. Porch stairs takes you directly to back yard. Master bedroom has a walk- in cedar closet and master bath has a whirlpool tub and glass stall shower. Laundry closet in hall has washer, dryer and utility sink. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share main bath which also has a whirlpool tub. Ample parking for boat or RV. Pets OK with owners approval. Fruit bearing avocado, lemon and cumquat trees in the yard! Short distance to public park. Shopping and dining conveniently located. Immediate occupancy. Just freshly painted inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

