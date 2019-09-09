46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Rental- Ready to move in today! Pergo wood floors throughout. Peaceful pond views from the screened lanai. Large bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Kitchen updated with new backsplash and cabinets. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great Oldsmar location not far from the gulf beaches. Covered carport included. Home is ready to move in. This rental will not last! HOA only allows dogs up to 20 pounds