Beautiful Rental- Ready to move in today! Pergo wood floors throughout. Peaceful pond views from the screened lanai. Large bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Kitchen updated with new backsplash and cabinets. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great Oldsmar location not far from the gulf beaches. Covered carport included. Home is ready to move in. This rental will not last! HOA only allows dogs up to 20 pounds
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE have any available units?
46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 EMERALD BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.