364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Location, Location, Location!! Gated Community! This charming 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhome is the perfect home that has many features and updates! First floor features include open concept living room/dining room combo with crown molding, UPDATED kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets and pendulum lighting. Enter the second floor featuring two bedrooms with their own private updated bathroom. Master bedroom features double closets. Relax on your enclosed patio with water views of the pond and fountain or soak up the sun on your back patio. Spend the day at the community pool, feeding the ducks from the gazebo on the pond or playing a game of tennis. This gated community's monthly rental fees includes water, trash, sewer, community pool and tennis courts. Centrally located and close to shopping, Countryside Mall, restaurants, entertainment, sports venues beaches, Honeymoon Island airports and more.