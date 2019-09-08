All apartments in Oldsmar
Last updated September 8 2019 at 11:29 AM

364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD

364 Countryside Key Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

364 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Location, Location, Location!! Gated Community! This charming 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhome is the perfect home that has many features and updates! First floor features include open concept living room/dining room combo with crown molding, UPDATED kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets and pendulum lighting. Enter the second floor featuring two bedrooms with their own private updated bathroom. Master bedroom features double closets. Relax on your enclosed patio with water views of the pond and fountain or soak up the sun on your back patio. Spend the day at the community pool, feeding the ducks from the gazebo on the pond or playing a game of tennis. This gated community's monthly rental fees includes water, trash, sewer, community pool and tennis courts. Centrally located and close to shopping, Countryside Mall, restaurants, entertainment, sports venues beaches, Honeymoon Island airports and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have any available units?
364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 364 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
