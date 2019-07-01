328 Tavernier Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Call Cherie Kelly at 727-451-7780. The Fountains at Cypress Lake -This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes with a 2 car garage. Split bedrooms and an open floor plan, with an eating area off the kitchen. In addition to the living room there is also a smaller family room. Inside utility room with washer and dryer. Optional lawnmower available upon request! No rear neighbors. Convenient location close to elementary school, shopping, banks, restaurants, and easy commute to Tampa and Tampa International Airport. Sorry no pets. Available now!