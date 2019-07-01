All apartments in Oldsmar
Find more places like 328 Tavernier Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oldsmar, FL
/
328 Tavernier Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

328 Tavernier Dr

328 Tavernier Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oldsmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

328 Tavernier Drive, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Call Cherie Kelly at 727-451-7780. The Fountains at Cypress Lake -This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes with a 2 car garage. Split bedrooms and an open floor plan, with an eating area off the kitchen. In addition to the living room there is also a smaller family room. Inside utility room with washer and dryer. Optional lawnmower available upon request! No rear neighbors. Convenient location close to elementary school, shopping, banks, restaurants, and easy commute to Tampa and Tampa International Airport. Sorry no pets. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Tavernier Dr have any available units?
328 Tavernier Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 328 Tavernier Dr have?
Some of 328 Tavernier Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Tavernier Dr currently offering any rent specials?
328 Tavernier Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Tavernier Dr pet-friendly?
No, 328 Tavernier Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 328 Tavernier Dr offer parking?
Yes, 328 Tavernier Dr offers parking.
Does 328 Tavernier Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 Tavernier Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Tavernier Dr have a pool?
No, 328 Tavernier Dr does not have a pool.
Does 328 Tavernier Dr have accessible units?
No, 328 Tavernier Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Tavernier Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 Tavernier Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Tavernier Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 328 Tavernier Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oldsmar 2 BedroomsOldsmar 3 Bedrooms
Oldsmar Apartments with BalconyOldsmar Apartments with Parking
Oldsmar Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg