Home
/
Oldsmar, FL
/
317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 AM

317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE

317 Fountainview Circle · No Longer Available
Location

317 Fountainview Circle, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fresh and clean, open and bright 3BR/2BA 2 Car Garage home offers an open great room plan with formal dining area, breakfast nook and family room/office area. Large master suite with 2 walk-in closets, split BR plan, inside laundry, BIG bird caged back patio. Lots of recent renovations, including new paint, carpet, granite counter tops, vanities...and the list goes on! Great Oldsmar location, EZ commute to St. Pete, Tampa or Pasco, close to shopping & entertainment. NO SMOKING, up to 2 pets considered on a case-by-case basis, no aggressive breeds. Must start lease within 21 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE have any available units?
317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE have?
Some of 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

