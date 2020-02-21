317 FOUNTAINVIEW CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fresh and clean, open and bright 3BR/2BA 2 Car Garage home offers an open great room plan with formal dining area, breakfast nook and family room/office area. Large master suite with 2 walk-in closets, split BR plan, inside laundry, BIG bird caged back patio. Lots of recent renovations, including new paint, carpet, granite counter tops, vanities...and the list goes on! Great Oldsmar location, EZ commute to St. Pete, Tampa or Pasco, close to shopping & entertainment. NO SMOKING, up to 2 pets considered on a case-by-case basis, no aggressive breeds. Must start lease within 21 days.