Oldsmar, FL
2505 ARCH AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

2505 ARCH AVENUE

2505 Arch Avenue · (727) 403-5611
Location

2505 Arch Avenue, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1888 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Ormond plan with stylish oversized plank tile on the main level. Large open kitchen, dining and great room area with multi glass sliding door onto screened in lanai. This home also features Crema Pearl granite counter tops and cherry cabinets, in Slate, through out the house. Tile back splash completes the kitchen. 8' doors on the main level gives the illusion of more height to the ceilings. Tucked away upstairs are two secondary bedrooms and the owner's suite, all with walk in closets. Loft area divides the rooms for privacy. Laundry room is also located upstairs as well. Home comes with Ecobee 4Smart Thermostat, USB chargers built in outlets in kitchen and owner's suites, pre-wiring for ceiling fans in certain rooms and more. Bayside Terrace is located right on the bay and features pool with cabanas, kayak launch and storage, and fishing pier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 ARCH AVENUE have any available units?
2505 ARCH AVENUE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2505 ARCH AVENUE have?
Some of 2505 ARCH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 ARCH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2505 ARCH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 ARCH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2505 ARCH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 2505 ARCH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2505 ARCH AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 2505 ARCH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 ARCH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 ARCH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2505 ARCH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2505 ARCH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2505 ARCH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 ARCH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 ARCH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 ARCH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 ARCH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
