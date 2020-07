249 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool media room tennis court

BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY IS WELL LOCATED IN OLDSMAR. WITH BRAND NEW LAMINATE FLOORS IN KITCHEN , DINING, LIVING ROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS. KITCHEN CAN ACCOMMODATE A SMALL TABLE, DINING ROOM /LIVING COMBINATION PLUS BONUS ROOM IN REAR. SMALL STORAGE CLOSET FIRST FLOOR. ALL BRAND NEW CARPET ON STAIRS, HALLS AND BEDROOMS. NEW MASTER BATH VANITY AND NEW FLOOR. ALL FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR. NEW AC SYSTEM 2019. COMMUNITY HAS VERY NICE POOL ON POND WITH COZY GAZEBO, TENNIS COURTS AND BOAT/RV STORAGE AVAILABLE . ENTIRE COMMUNITY JUST RECENTLY PAINTED EXTERIORS OF THIS WELL KEPT NEIGHBORHOOD. RENTAL 12 MONTH MIN - AVAILABLE NOW. LOTS OF STORES , RESTAURANTS, THEATRE AND QUICK ACCESS TO TAMPA OR US19.