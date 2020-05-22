223 Countryside Key Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this great partially furnished OR NOT townhome. This charming 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhome is the perfect home. Great Schools, close to shopping and dining. First floor features living room dining room combination and kitchen with super clean tile floors. Everything is super clean and first time rental. Owner pride shows in the details. Large kitchen cabinets and pantry for extra storage. Washer and Dryer included. Relax on your patio and enjoy a little flowers in pots if you like. BBQ in the back is ok.There is even a storage room off the patio! 2ND floor features 2 spacious BR, each with plenty of closet space. Closets have extra heavy duty closet poles. Queen size beds in each room if you like. The home exterior was painted last year. Enjoy some relaxing time at the pool directly across from the townhome. Enjoy feeding the ducks from the gazebo on the pond or playing a game of tennis. This gated community includes water, trash, sewer, tennis courts and even a boat RV parking area. Assigned parking space in front of the townhouse.Call today. Available as soon as you are approved