Oldsmar, FL
223 Countryside Key Blvd
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:28 AM

223 Countryside Key Blvd

223 Countryside Key Boulevard · (727) 331-8271
Location

223 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1105 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this great partially furnished OR NOT townhome. This charming 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhome is the perfect home. Great Schools, close to shopping and dining. First floor features living room dining room combination and kitchen with super clean tile floors. Everything is super clean and first time rental. Owner pride shows in the details. Large kitchen cabinets and pantry for extra storage. Washer and Dryer included. Relax on your patio and enjoy a little flowers in pots if you like. BBQ in the back is ok.There is even a storage room off the patio! 2ND floor features 2 spacious BR, each with plenty of closet space. Closets have extra heavy duty closet poles. Queen size beds in each room if you like. The home exterior was painted last year. Enjoy some relaxing time at the pool directly across from the townhome. Enjoy feeding the ducks from the gazebo on the pond or playing a game of tennis. This gated community includes water, trash, sewer, tennis courts and even a boat RV parking area. Assigned parking space in front of the townhouse.Call today. Available as soon as you are approved

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Countryside Key Blvd have any available units?
223 Countryside Key Blvd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 223 Countryside Key Blvd have?
Some of 223 Countryside Key Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Countryside Key Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
223 Countryside Key Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Countryside Key Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 223 Countryside Key Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 223 Countryside Key Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 223 Countryside Key Blvd does offer parking.
Does 223 Countryside Key Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Countryside Key Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Countryside Key Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 223 Countryside Key Blvd has a pool.
Does 223 Countryside Key Blvd have accessible units?
No, 223 Countryside Key Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Countryside Key Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Countryside Key Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Countryside Key Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 223 Countryside Key Blvd has units with air conditioning.
