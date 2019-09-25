All apartments in Oldsmar
2030 SHEFFIELD COURT
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:27 AM

2030 SHEFFIELD COURT

2030 Sheffield Court · No Longer Available
Location

2030 Sheffield Court, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
End unit attached villa in Sheffield Village at Bayside has vaulted ceilings and sliders from the living area out to the screen enclosed patio with storage closet. Two bedrooms with two baths. Master bath with dressing area and vanity sink, walk in tiled shower with additional sink in the shower area. Tiled kitchen with double stainless sinks and room enough for a small table. Washer and dryer are located in the hall closet. Trash and lawn service is included in the rent and community pool nearby. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT have any available units?
2030 SHEFFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT have?
Some of 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2030 SHEFFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT offer parking?
No, 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT has a pool.
Does 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2030 SHEFFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
