2030 SHEFFIELD COURT

End unit attached villa in Sheffield Village at Bayside has vaulted ceilings and sliders from the living area out to the screen enclosed patio with storage closet. Two bedrooms with two baths. Master bath with dressing area and vanity sink, walk in tiled shower with additional sink in the shower area. Tiled kitchen with double stainless sinks and room enough for a small table. Washer and dryer are located in the hall closet. Trash and lawn service is included in the rent and community pool nearby. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please.