200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Formal Model! Desirable End Unit! Light, Bright, And Beautiful Townhome! 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage with Screen Enclosed Lanai with Vinyl Windows Overlooking Peaceful Pond. New Large Pavered Patio! White Fencing for Privacy! Soaring Ceilings! Eat In Kitchen. White Cabinets, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Tile Flooring, New Stove and Microwave! Plant Shelves, Great Room Plan. Neutral Decor! Freshly Painted Interior and Exterior! White Plantation Shutters! Master Bedroom Downstairs. Master Bath Features Double Vanities, Walk In Shower. Large Walk In Closet. 2nd Floor Features 2 Split Bedrooms and Full Bath. Outdoor Patio Features Brick Flooring. Ceiling Fans with Lights Throughout! Beautiful Lush Tropical Landscaping, Palm Tree's. Great Location! Community Pool! Easy Commute to Airport, Shopping, Beaches and Dining. Nearby Schools.