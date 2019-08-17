All apartments in Oldsmar
Home
/
Oldsmar, FL
/
200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:19 AM

200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE

200 Hemingway Dr · No Longer Available
Location

200 Hemingway Dr, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Formal Model! Desirable End Unit! Light, Bright, And Beautiful Townhome! 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage with Screen Enclosed Lanai with Vinyl Windows Overlooking Peaceful Pond. New Large Pavered Patio! White Fencing for Privacy! Soaring Ceilings! Eat In Kitchen. White Cabinets, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Tile Flooring, New Stove and Microwave! Plant Shelves, Great Room Plan. Neutral Decor! Freshly Painted Interior and Exterior! White Plantation Shutters! Master Bedroom Downstairs. Master Bath Features Double Vanities, Walk In Shower. Large Walk In Closet. 2nd Floor Features 2 Split Bedrooms and Full Bath. Outdoor Patio Features Brick Flooring. Ceiling Fans with Lights Throughout! Beautiful Lush Tropical Landscaping, Palm Tree's. Great Location! Community Pool! Easy Commute to Airport, Shopping, Beaches and Dining. Nearby Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE have any available units?
200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 HEMINGWAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
