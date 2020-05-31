All apartments in Oldsmar
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:31 PM

1920 DOVER COURT

1920 Dover Court · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Dover Court, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Neat as a pin. Nothing left to do but move in! Very well kept block home all on one level. Stunning Spanish tile in the family and dining area. Beautiful work work-nook gorgeous granite, cabinets and drawers for storage. Dining room across from recently remodeled kitchen equipped with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new shaker cabinets, and garbage disposal. Split floor plan. Master bedroom with sliding with private access to large screened in lanai. Large walk in closet and master bath. The 2 remaining bedrooms are large with a lot of closet space and ceiling fans. The home has a fenced in backyard and an attached 2 car garage with keypad access/remote. There is a side door granting access to the private backyard. Recently replaced roof, new interior and exterior paint. Newer AC and water heater. Great location convenient to beach, Lake Tarpon for Fishing, Honeymoon Island for outdoor activities, great shopping and dining, and minutes to Tampa International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 DOVER COURT have any available units?
1920 DOVER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 1920 DOVER COURT have?
Some of 1920 DOVER COURT's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 DOVER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1920 DOVER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 DOVER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1920 DOVER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 1920 DOVER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1920 DOVER COURT offers parking.
Does 1920 DOVER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 DOVER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 DOVER COURT have a pool?
No, 1920 DOVER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1920 DOVER COURT have accessible units?
No, 1920 DOVER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 DOVER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 DOVER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 DOVER COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1920 DOVER COURT has units with air conditioning.

