1920 DOVER COURT

Neat as a pin. Nothing left to do but move in! Very well kept block home all on one level. Stunning Spanish tile in the family and dining area. Beautiful work work-nook gorgeous granite, cabinets and drawers for storage. Dining room across from recently remodeled kitchen equipped with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new shaker cabinets, and garbage disposal. Split floor plan. Master bedroom with sliding with private access to large screened in lanai. Large walk in closet and master bath. The 2 remaining bedrooms are large with a lot of closet space and ceiling fans. The home has a fenced in backyard and an attached 2 car garage with keypad access/remote. There is a side door granting access to the private backyard. Recently replaced roof, new interior and exterior paint. Newer AC and water heater. Great location convenient to beach, Lake Tarpon for Fishing, Honeymoon Island for outdoor activities, great shopping and dining, and minutes to Tampa International Airport.