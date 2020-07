Amenities

dishwasher parking pool fireplace range refrigerator

Welcome home! This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath (3rd bathroom is a full pool bath) pool home has all you need. Large eat in kitchen with 2 refrigerators, master suite with step in shower, wood burning fireplace in the living room. Split floor plan puts remaining 3 bedrooms on the other side of the house. Pool care included in rent.

Conveniently located, minutes from local parks, beaches, shopping and entertainment. Don't wait to make this your new home!