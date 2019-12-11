1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE

Amenities

Quietly and conveniently located three bedroom two bathroom Oldsmar home. Centrally located and updated kitchen features granite countertops and new cabinets, with a pass through to the spacious family room. Laminate and ceramic tile flooring throughout, neutral paint and a large versatile family room with volume ceilings, bay window and sliding glass doors for lots of light. Split bedroom floor plan and wood burning fireplace in the living room. Large inside laundry room with utility sink leading into a two car garage. Fully fenced backyard, available right away!