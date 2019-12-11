All apartments in Oldsmar
1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE

1904 Pepper Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Pepper Tree Drive, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Quietly and conveniently located three bedroom two bathroom Oldsmar home. Centrally located and updated kitchen features granite countertops and new cabinets, with a pass through to the spacious family room. Laminate and ceramic tile flooring throughout, neutral paint and a large versatile family room with volume ceilings, bay window and sliding glass doors for lots of light. Split bedroom floor plan and wood burning fireplace in the living room. Large inside laundry room with utility sink leading into a two car garage. Fully fenced backyard, available right away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE have any available units?
1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE have?
Some of 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 PEPPERTREE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

