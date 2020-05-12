1750 OAK POND COURT

Amenities

Don’t miss this beautiful 6 bedroom, 2 ½ bath, double car garage in desirable Oldsmar. Home offers 2,867 heated sq. ft with large rooms, including formal living room with hardwood flooring, family room with sliding glass doors to fenced in back yard. Lots of storage, granite counter-tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, two pantry’s and tile flooring in kitchen. One bedroom and ½ bath downstairs, bedroom could be used for an office or den. The other five bedrooms are upstairs with both the master bath and guest bath. Master bath has a soaking tub, separate walk-in shower, walk-in closet, guest bathroom with both tub and shower. Ceiling fans and blinds on the windows. Two separate air conditioners, one upstairs and one downstairs. Bedrooms upstairs have laminate flooring, one bedroom with carpet. Laundry room upstairs with full size washer & dryer. Large fence back yard with irrigation system. Double car garage with storage and garage door openers. Community pool and playground. Lawn service is included with the rent. All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owner.