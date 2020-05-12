All apartments in Oldsmar
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

1750 OAK POND COURT

1750 Oak Pond Court · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Oak Pond Court, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Don’t miss this beautiful 6 bedroom, 2 ½ bath, double car garage in desirable Oldsmar. Home offers 2,867 heated sq. ft with large rooms, including formal living room with hardwood flooring, family room with sliding glass doors to fenced in back yard. Lots of storage, granite counter-tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, two pantry’s and tile flooring in kitchen. One bedroom and ½ bath downstairs, bedroom could be used for an office or den. The other five bedrooms are upstairs with both the master bath and guest bath. Master bath has a soaking tub, separate walk-in shower, walk-in closet, guest bathroom with both tub and shower. Ceiling fans and blinds on the windows. Two separate air conditioners, one upstairs and one downstairs. Bedrooms upstairs have laminate flooring, one bedroom with carpet. Laundry room upstairs with full size washer & dryer. Large fence back yard with irrigation system. Double car garage with storage and garage door openers. Community pool and playground. Lawn service is included with the rent. All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 OAK POND COURT have any available units?
1750 OAK POND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 1750 OAK POND COURT have?
Some of 1750 OAK POND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 OAK POND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1750 OAK POND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 OAK POND COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 OAK POND COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1750 OAK POND COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1750 OAK POND COURT offers parking.
Does 1750 OAK POND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 OAK POND COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 OAK POND COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1750 OAK POND COURT has a pool.
Does 1750 OAK POND COURT have accessible units?
No, 1750 OAK POND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 OAK POND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 OAK POND COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 OAK POND COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1750 OAK POND COURT has units with air conditioning.

