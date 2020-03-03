140 Hunter Lake Dr

Amenities

This spacious condo, bright living/dining area, 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment home is located in the heart of desirable Oldsmar. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Laminate flooring throughout home and newer kitchen appliances including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer with walk in laundry room. This home has been freshly painted. Additional amenities include assigned parking and an oversized storage area off of the deck. The community offers a pool, picnic area, playground, tennis courts, fishing, basketball, racquetball and so much more. This Oldsmar location, which was recently named the Eighth safest city in the State of Florida by SafeWise, is minutes from Tampa, but also an easy drive to Clearwater or Dunedin to take in the Gulf Beaches. $1300 a month. Pets 25 lbs. and under will be considered with a nonrefundable pet deposit of $250. The applicant must pass a background check. Please note, this unit is on the 2nd floor. Please contact me directly to schedule a showing. Frank 727-967-3326.