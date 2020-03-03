All apartments in Oldsmar
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:52 AM

140 Hunter Lake Dr

140 Hunter Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

140 Hunter Lake Drive, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
cats allowed
This spacious condo, bright living/dining area, 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment home is located in the heart of desirable Oldsmar. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Laminate flooring throughout home and newer kitchen appliances including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer with walk in laundry room. This home has been freshly painted. Additional amenities include assigned parking and an oversized storage area off of the deck. The community offers a pool, picnic area, playground, tennis courts, fishing, basketball, racquetball and so much more. This Oldsmar location, which was recently named the Eighth safest city in the State of Florida by SafeWise, is minutes from Tampa, but also an easy drive to Clearwater or Dunedin to take in the Gulf Beaches. $1300 a month. Pets 25 lbs. and under will be considered with a nonrefundable pet deposit of $250. The applicant must pass a background check. Please note, this unit is on the 2nd floor. Please contact me directly to schedule a showing. Frank 727-967-3326.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Hunter Lake Dr have any available units?
140 Hunter Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 140 Hunter Lake Dr have?
Some of 140 Hunter Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Hunter Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
140 Hunter Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Hunter Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Hunter Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 140 Hunter Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 140 Hunter Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 140 Hunter Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Hunter Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Hunter Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 140 Hunter Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 140 Hunter Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 140 Hunter Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Hunter Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Hunter Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Hunter Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 Hunter Lake Dr has units with air conditioning.
