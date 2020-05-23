139 BRENT CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Luxurious townhome blending style and indulgence with views of Tampa Bay! Townhome in gated Seaside Estates with boat slip and dock Perfection has an address! Feel the quality, the serenity and the natural appeal of this ideal location with all the conveniences & advantages of the big city with peaceful small town charm. Tiled entrance foyer takes you upstairs to a dream setting - hardwood flooring thru out, wall-to-wall sliders out to balcony overlooking views of Tampa Bay, compact kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar to living area. Guest bedroom and pass thru guest bath....then up the stairs to your master suite. French doors out to private balcony, double closets, master bath with garden soaking tub, walk in shower and double sink vanity. Laundry room with washer & dryer just down the hall plus guest bedroom and private bath. Two plus tandem garage and side walk out to your private dock and boat slip. This is a gated community with pool, tennis and playground. Water, sewer and trash is included in the rent. This is a non smoking residence.