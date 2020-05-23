All apartments in Oldsmar
Find more places like 139 BRENT CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oldsmar, FL
/
139 BRENT CIRCLE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:57 PM

139 BRENT CIRCLE

139 Brent Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oldsmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

139 Brent Circle, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Luxurious townhome blending style and indulgence with views of Tampa Bay! Townhome in gated Seaside Estates with boat slip and dock Perfection has an address! Feel the quality, the serenity and the natural appeal of this ideal location with all the conveniences & advantages of the big city with peaceful small town charm. Tiled entrance foyer takes you upstairs to a dream setting - hardwood flooring thru out, wall-to-wall sliders out to balcony overlooking views of Tampa Bay, compact kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar to living area. Guest bedroom and pass thru guest bath....then up the stairs to your master suite. French doors out to private balcony, double closets, master bath with garden soaking tub, walk in shower and double sink vanity. Laundry room with washer & dryer just down the hall plus guest bedroom and private bath. Two plus tandem garage and side walk out to your private dock and boat slip. This is a gated community with pool, tennis and playground. Water, sewer and trash is included in the rent. This is a non smoking residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 BRENT CIRCLE have any available units?
139 BRENT CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 139 BRENT CIRCLE have?
Some of 139 BRENT CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 BRENT CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
139 BRENT CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 BRENT CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 139 BRENT CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 139 BRENT CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 139 BRENT CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 139 BRENT CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 BRENT CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 BRENT CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 139 BRENT CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 139 BRENT CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 139 BRENT CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 139 BRENT CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 BRENT CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 BRENT CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 BRENT CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oldsmar 2 BedroomsOldsmar 3 Bedrooms
Oldsmar Apartments with BalconyOldsmar Apartments with Parking
Oldsmar Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg