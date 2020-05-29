132 DOUGLAS ROAD W

Amenities

Oldsmar Townhome...Spacious 1235 sq ft 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with fenced private yard and reserved parking in front of unit that is located just off Tampa Rd on Bus line! This nice clean home has just been painted, cleaned and has new carpeting, tile flooring! THE kitchen Appliances included Refrigerator Range Dishwasher Microwave and washer dryer Hook Ups! Excellent Oldsmar location Great Oldsmar Schools, shopping, services and only 20 minutes to downtown Tampa or the Awesome Gulf Beaches!!