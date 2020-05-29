All apartments in Oldsmar
Find more places like 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oldsmar, FL
/
132 DOUGLAS ROAD W
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

132 DOUGLAS ROAD W

132 Douglas Road East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oldsmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

132 Douglas Road East, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Oldsmar Townhome...Spacious 1235 sq ft 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with fenced private yard and reserved parking in front of unit that is located just off Tampa Rd on Bus line! This nice clean home has just been painted, cleaned and has new carpeting, tile flooring! THE kitchen Appliances included Refrigerator Range Dishwasher Microwave and washer dryer Hook Ups! Excellent Oldsmar location Great Oldsmar Schools, shopping, services and only 20 minutes to downtown Tampa or the Awesome Gulf Beaches!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W have any available units?
132 DOUGLAS ROAD W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W have?
Some of 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W currently offering any rent specials?
132 DOUGLAS ROAD W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W pet-friendly?
No, 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W offer parking?
Yes, 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W offers parking.
Does 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W have a pool?
No, 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W does not have a pool.
Does 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W have accessible units?
No, 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W does not have accessible units.
Does 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 DOUGLAS ROAD W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oldsmar 2 BedroomsOldsmar 3 Bedrooms
Oldsmar Apartments with BalconyOldsmar Apartments with Parking
Oldsmar Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg